InoSMI: France and Britain are looking for new ways of rapprochement

March 11 - BLiTZ. After a long break in relations, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunka and French President Emmanuel Macron have found common ground. During the meeting, which took place the day before, they agreed to jointly develop the latest types of weapons, help Ukraine and fight illegal immigrants who continue to enter the English Channel, columnists for The New York Times write.

The meeting resulted in agreements to continue joint assistance to Ukraine and the allocation of $651 million to France to work on the problem of refugees from other states.

It should be noted that Sunak’s visit to Paris was the first confrontation between Paris and London in the last few decades. After negotiations in France, Sunak intends to travel to Washington.

Pavel Volya and Laysan Utyasheva will become the hosts of a new reality show on TNT "Survive in Dubai" March 11, 2023 at 00:51