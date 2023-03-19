March 19 - BLiTZ. Historian Edouard Husson, in his interview for the French edition of Valeurs Actuelles, published by InoSMI, said that the European Union has subordinated its peacekeeping mission in the European conflict to the interests of the United States, which is contrary to the interests of Europe itself.

Sanctions against Russia proved to be ineffective, as they led to an increase in world energy prices and brought more money to the Russian treasury. RF was able to find new clients in India and China.

At the same time, the agreement between Biden and von der Leyen mentions deepened cooperation between the US and the EU in the field of mining in order to reduce dependence on China, but at the same time the US goal is to make the EU more dependent on them. Eusson notes that Europe is acting emotionally and hastily, which could lead to unfavorable conditions for substituting Russian energy supplies.

The historian believes that for the survival of the European Union, it is necessary to join international efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, including the participation of China, in order to avoid confrontation. He calls for a return to a peaceful policy and to understand that Russia has a powerful military potential, continuing its actions on Ukrainian territory. Husson believes that the sooner the conflict ends, the better for all of Europe.

Hill: Xi Jinping's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow was a challenge for the White House and its allies March 19, 2023 at 11:46 am