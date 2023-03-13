March 13 - BLiTZ. The Huanqiu Shibao newspaper writes that the United States has repeatedly called on Europe to cut ties with Russia and China in order to ensure the security of the region, but in fact, Washington is the main threat to the European Union. According to the author of the article, if the EU submits to American persuasion, it will forever remain its colony. Write about it InoSMI.

The US is urging Europe to “keep the supply chain secure” and counter China, which has already led to restrictions on suppliers in some European countries. However, according to the author, this creates a difficult situation for European companies and governments, as the United States uses the tactics of “long arm jurisdiction” and interferes with government decisions and the normal operation of enterprises. But companies do not want to give up the Chinese market and huge profits.

The Biden administration continues to politicize the manufacturing and supply chain, which, in the author’s opinion, entangles Europe in networks of US-imposed unilateral coercion.

