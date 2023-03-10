March 11 - BLiTZ. After the outbreak of hostilities in Iraq under the unfair slogan that nuclear weapons were being developed there, the Japanese did not say anything, despite the injustice. And at the moment there is a clash in Ukraine. In fact, this is a battle between the Russian army and forces supported by the United States and other NATO countries.

Japan assumes that American weapons will be able to prevail in strength over Russian equipment. It is because of this that the public reacted without joy when former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori said that it was unthinkable that Russia would lose. He also asked whether it is adequate to apply so much force to support Kyiv.

Recall that the Special Military Operation began on February 24, 2022 and is still ongoing.

