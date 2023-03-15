March 16 - BLiTZ. The fact that the family of the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron Brigitte cannot prove in the main court of France that she is not involved in transgender people writes S-News.

The fact is, the author of the article explains, in court they cannot present to the Macrons those people who filed an application against Bridit and “slandered” her.

Earlier it was reported that two French women, one of whom introduced herself as a journalist, and the second as a medium, spread the information that Brigidt did not exist as such, since her birth was not established. They insist on considering the case that one of the sons of the Troneux family changed sex and is now Brigitte Macron, the wife (gom) of the current President Emmanuel Macron.

