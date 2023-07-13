Inspection of 68000 schools in one day in Bihar, KK Pathak stopped salary of entire staff including teachers of 2 schools

Patna. The officials of the education department and its allied departments together inspected more than 68 thousand government schools on Thursday. According to departmental sources, such a big inspection of schools is not only a record of Bihar but of the whole country. More than 11 thousand employees and officials participated in the inspection. The command of the inspection was taken by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak himself. He inspected a total of six schools in Patna and Jehanabad districts. In this, four schools were in Patna district and two were in Jehanabad. Angered by the chaos found in two schools of Patna district, Pathak issued orders to stop the salaries of the entire staff of the two schools.

Salary of entire staff including teachers of 2 schools withheld

According to official information, the salary of the entire staff, including teachers of Regional Higher Secondary School Fatehpur and Government Girls High School Azim Chak in Patna district, has been stopped. Out of 954 students enrolled in Higher Secondary Fatehpur, only 314 students were present. They found that there was a pile of filth in the computer room of the school. There was no equipment in the smart class. Dirt was seen in the toilet. There was also a lack of light. The surprising thing was that even after having 15.11 lakhs in the school’s development fund and 8.12 lakhs in the student’s fund, there was lack of basic facilities in the school.

Stopped salary of the staff of Government Girls High School of Azimchak

Similarly, the arrangement of toilets in the Government Girls High School of Azimchak was not found properly. Out of the total 92 enrolled in this school, only 22 were present. The material kept in the laboratory room was covered with dust; it seemed that the laboratory computer was not used. There was also a lack of cleanliness in the toilets. That’s why orders were given to stop the salary of all the staff here also.

Unprecedented increase in the number of children in school

Apart from KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, especially Secretary Baidyanath Yadav, Bihar Midday Meal Director Mithilesh Mishra and all the directors of the Education Department were included in the inspection. According to the preliminary report of the inspection, the presence of teachers and children in most of the schools is said to be the highest ever. There was an unexpected increase in the number of children in the school. At the same time, the number of teachers was also very good. However, a large number of teachers were also found absent. Its information is being collected district-wise. The figures of absence of teachers will be available till Friday afternoon.

Instructions to send proposal for suspension of absentee teachers

The officer who reached the schools saw the attendance sheets of teachers and children. Take photos from your mobile only. Photographs of the present teachers were also taken. Along with this, it was definitely asked that there was no participation in any movement from your place. If so, please inform about it. After the inspection, through video conferencing, Additional Chief Secretary Pathak has asked all district education officers to send proposals to the concerned planning units for the suspension of teachers who have been absent. There should be no delay in this. The routine proceedings of such inspection will continue throughout the month of July.

All holidays of education department postponed for next one week in Bihar, permission will have to be taken from KK Pathak for leave

More than two thousand college teachers and non-teaching staff found absent

On July 11, 2146 teachers and non-teaching staff were found absent in universities and colleges. Whereas, 1010 absent teachers and 1136 non-teaching staff were found absent in government colleges and grant-based affiliated colleges.

Teachers were found absent in these universities

According to the official report released by the Education Department, the number of absent teachers in the constituent and affiliated colleges of BN Mandal University is 177, Lalit Narayan Mithila University 149, Munger University 122, Patliputra University 169, Purnia University 186, Veer Kunwar Singh University 81 teachers were found absent in Ambedkar Bihar University, 27 in Ambedkar Bihar University, 35 in Jai Prakash University, two in KSDS University, 44 in Magadh University, one in Patna University and 17 in Tilkamanjhi University.

where how many workers were absent

The special thing is that the number of absent teachers in government colleges was found to be only 20, while the number of absent teachers in result-based colleges was 990. On the other hand, the number of non-teaching staff absent in government colleges was 21, in universities ten and in affiliated colleges their number was 1105. Here, on July 11, a total of 357 employees and teachers remained absent in the inspection of schools. The number of teachers in this has been 341.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a_mWzUGExU) )bihar news hindi