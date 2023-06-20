Inspired by PM Modi, Grammy winner Falguni Shah sang a special song, trying to reduce hunger from the world

PM Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award winner and Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for a special song to highlight the benefits of Millets and promote their potential to reduce hunger around the world. The song has been named Abundance in Millets and has been sung by Mumbai-born Falguni Shah and her husband Gaurav Shah. Please tell that Falguni Shah is also known by the name of Falu. This special song has been released on 16th June. At the same time, on the proposal of India, the United States General Assembly has declared the year 2023 as International Millets Year.

PM Modi will also be seen



Before the release of the song Abundance in Millets, Falguni had told that, PM Modi has written this song along with me and my husband Gaurav. Elaborating further, he said that this song, written in English and Hindi, would be made available to all and would highlight the benefits of millets. A statement was released on Falguni’s official website and it was told that the song will be released on June 16, 2023, on the occasion of Falguni and Gaurav International Millets Year. PM Modi will also be seen in this special song.

trying to reduce world hunger



The song Abundance of Millets has been created to spread awareness about the value of this highly nutritious cereal in reducing hunger around the world. Falguni released a statement on her official Twitter handle and said that Abundance in Millets is a song inspired by PM Modi’s proposal sent to the United States to declare the year 2023 as International Millets Year. Adding further, Falguni said, “I am honored to have collaborated with PM Modi to write this song to promote millets, help farmers grow it and help reduce world hunger.” .

Invitation to meet PM Modi



Indian-American singer Falguni Shah on the idea behind making a song on the benefits of millets and PM Modi praising her song: After I won the Grammy Award, PM Modi tweeted about it… Me Delhi I got an invitation to meet him at his residence. We had a very good and meaningful conversation about music… The response (to the song) has been amazing because the cause of the song is to end hunger and help farmers.

