Installation of smart meter stopped in Bhagalpur city, agency citing rain

A state in Eastern India: The work of installing prepaid smart meters in Bhagalpur city has been stopped for the last several days. Even on Tuesday, the team of the agency did not reach the homes of consumers to install smart meters. It is said that the installation of smart meters has stopped due to people’s protest. On the other hand, the agency official says that the meter is not being installed due to rain. The team has moved here and there. Presently Mojahidpur Electricity Sub Division was being installed in the market area including Mojahidpur, Sikandpur, Hasanganj, Mirjanhat. Before this, the work of installing smart meters has been done in Tilkamanjhi Electricity Sub Division area. According to the company installing smart meters, more than 37000 smart meters have been installed in the city so far.

Trouble installing meters in Mojahidpur Electricity Sub Division area

Along with the power company, the agency is also sweating to install smart meters in Mojahidpur section of Mojahidpur Electricity Sub-Division. The electricity company and the agency are also proving to be unsuccessful in dispelling various misconceptions about smart meters. According to the information received, the consumers of the part where the team has reached to install smart meters in Mojahidpur section refuse. Only 1000 smart meters have been installed in the last 15 days.

Meter could not be installed in most of the places of protest

Smart meters have not been installed in most of the places where smart meters have been opposed so far. Smart meters have been installed in only a few houses in Mohaddinagar, Hasanganj, Sikandpur, Mojahidpur. Same is the case in Barhapura.

Meter installation work will start in a day or two

Vikas Kumar Singh, project engineer of Genus Power Infrastructure Limited, says that smart meters are available in sufficient numbers, but the installation work is currently closed. Due to rain, the work of installation of meters has stopped. The meter installation team has gone here and there. The work of installing meters will start in the next one or two days.

