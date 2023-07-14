Instead of me, mine, work keeping in mind my country, my people: President

Jaipur, 14 July (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu has said that the people’s representatives should work keeping in mind my country, my people and my society instead of me and mine. He called upon the MLAs to strengthen the tradition of inclusive development and public interest, enhance parliamentary dignity through the Vidhansabha and work for the overall development of Rajasthan.

President Murmu was specially addressing here on Friday on the re-commencement of the eighth session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. He said that the people’s representatives are elected and sent by the people with great love, in such a situation, their behavior, behavior and thoughts should be done keeping in mind the interest of the people. He said that the people’s representatives should keep in mind the current needs of the public and the wider public interest while making the law. He called upon to work for the spirit of social justice and fraternity by adopting the ideals of the freedom struggle.

The President said that the Speakers of both the Houses of the present Parliament come from Rajasthan, it is a matter of pride for the state. He said that under Article 168 of the Constitution, the provision of constitution of Legislative Assemblies came into force in the state. He said that the first assembly in Rajasthan came into existence in 1952 but with the unification of the state in 1956, the present form of the assembly began to be determined. He said that the tradition of republic can be seen in Rajasthan since ancient times, where there was a republic of the Yaudheya tribe till the fifth century in the territory of northern Rajasthan.

President Draupadi Murmu started his address by congratulating everyone in Rajasthani language. Describing the construction of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and its historical journey as important, he said that Rajasthan is unique in its glorious traditions, architectural and craft heritage. He also congratulated Jaipur for being given the status of a historical city by UNESCO. In his address, he discussed all aspects including the glorious history of Rajasthan, bravery, civilisation, culture, literature and hospitality of Padharo Mhare Desh.

The President remembered the literary contribution of Mahakavi Magh, Chandvardai, Mirabai, while he also remembered Prithviraj Chauhan, Rana Sanga and Maharana Pratap as well as their associate Rana Poonja. Recalling the contribution of tribal girl Kalibai of Dungarpur in the freedom struggle, he described Govind Guru as a great freedom fighter and said that the people of Rajasthan have a strong sense of self-respect.

The President former Chief Minister Late. From Mohanlal Sukhadia to former Vice President Late. Recalled the works done by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat for the development of Rajasthan. Describing the Child Marriage Restraint Act (Sharda Act) as important, he also discussed the work done in the state to remove social evils.

Governor Kalraj Mishra called upon the legislators to work for the empowerment of democracy while maintaining the decorum of the House. He said that if the legislature works effectively, then it has a direct impact on the executive and over a period of time, issues related to public interest, development works, public welfare schemes can be brought to the ground and their better implementation can be ensured. .

The Governor said that Indian traditions have faith in democratic values ​​since the beginning. He said that on the basis of long experience of parliamentary democracy, he can say that the real power of democracy lies in the people, who elect and send their representatives. He said that it is the duty of the representatives sitting in the democratic institutions to live up to the public’s trust and work for their all-round development.

Referring to the legislative responsibilities, Governor Mishra said that many rights and privileges have been given to the elected representatives under the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislatures in the Constitution. He said that the members should make efforts that the house should not become a place for pointless debate and allegations and using their rights and privileges, they should meaningfully raise issues related to public welfare here. He also said that for the strengthening of democracy, the meetings of the House should be called on time. The same session should not be run for a long time, but the process of termination of the session should be done in a timely manner.

In the welcome address, Assembly Speaker Dr. C.P. Joshi said that it is the specialty of Indian democracy that someone coming from an ordinary family reaches the highest position of the President of the country. He welcomed President Draupadi Murmu for the first time in the state assembly describing the arrival of the President as historic. Referring to the development in the country and the state through parliamentary democracy after independence, he said that democracy inspires people to work for equality and justice. He called upon everyone to work together for social and economic development.

In the beginning, Governor Mishra presented a plant to President Murmu as a symbol of greenery and prosperity and Assembly Speaker Dr. C.P. Joshi presented a memento. Members of the State Council of Ministers, MLAs and dignitaries were present in this special program organized in the Legislative Assembly.