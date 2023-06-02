Instructions to provide copy of charge sheet to 4 accused including Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, 02 June (Hindustan Times). Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has directed four accused, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to provide copies of the charge sheet and other documents in the CBI-related Delhi Excise scam case. Special Judge Blitz Nagpal directed the matter to be heard next on July 6.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet in this case on April 25 in Delhi. The CBI has also made former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia an accused in this case. Besides Sisodia, Buchi Babu, Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Dhall have been made accused in the supplementary charge sheet. Buchi Babu, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR. Kavita has been a CA. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on 26 February.

The CBI had filed the first charge sheet on November 25, 2022. The court took cognizance of the first charge sheet on December 15, 2022. The Court had framed charges against the accused under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 7, 7A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.