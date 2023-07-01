Insurance Scheme: Chief Minister’s Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme will be implemented from August 15, will get the benefit of 5 lakhs

Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme: The Yogi government will now provide accident insurance cover of up to five lakh rupees to small businessmen. The state government has given approval for the Chief Minister’s Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme. Under this scheme, on the death of registered businessmen, an assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to their family members.

To encourage the registration of small units, the Chief Minister’s Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme will be implemented from August 15. The scheme will be effective for five years. Registrations under the scheme have started. In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary MSME Amit Mohan Prasad has issued guidelines.

Out of the total MSME units in the state, 85 percent are working without registration. Due to non-compulsory registration on the Udyam Registration Portal, their actual share in the economy of the MSME sector is not known and there is a problem in making policies.

These units will be registered on URC portal

The objective of the scheme is to bring small units working in the unorganized sector into the organized sector. With this, these units will also be able to get the benefit of government schemes. The Directorate of Industries will register these units on the URC portal of the Central Government. Insurance cover will be given till June 30, 2024 to all the entrepreneurs registered in the scheme till August 15. Then in the next financial years, the entrepreneurs who are registered till 30th June will be given insurance cover from 1st July to 30th June.

GST registered entrepreneurs do not benefit

Traders registered in GST will not get the benefit of the scheme as there is a separate Chief Minister Traders Accident Insurance Scheme for them. Under the Chief Minister’s Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be given in case of an accident in the age group of 18 to 60 years. The entire process will be online. To take advantage of the scheme, the entrepreneur will upload the affidavit online on a stamp paper of ten rupees. He will get the eligibility certificate under the scheme as soon as he registers online.

