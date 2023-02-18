February 18, 2023, 23:34 – BLiTZ – News

Intelligence units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are destroying the enemy’s defensive lines on the eve of assault maneuvers, the purpose of which was to strengthen the militants of the Kyiv regime.

The text of the publication distributed by the Russian Spring online publication says that Russian reconnaissance units use UAVs in order to detect parts of the enemy’s defensive lines suitable for attack. Immediately after this, artillery strikes are launched, hitting the enemy and forcing him to throw down fortifications.

Only after these actions, attack aircraft begin their work. This approach allows you to protect the Russian Army from unnecessary losses.

Recall that the request voiced by the Ukrainian authorities regarding the shipment of cluster and phosphorus munitions is stupid and incorrect. This point of view was shared by the representative of the Greens faction in the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, Anton Hofreiter.

As part of his communication with the RTL television channel, he pointed out the fact that the Kiev regime demands everything in general, and it is not at all necessary to respond to such requests. From the point of view he presented, it follows that such requests are due to the fact that the tanks promised earlier did not reach the Nazis. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.