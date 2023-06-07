Inter pass youth used to run nursing home without license as a doctor, ultrasound was being done without any license

Bhagalpur: A very shocking case of running a nursing home by becoming a fake doctor is coming to the fore. It is being told that inter pass Sanjeev is posing as a doctor in Navgachia and is playing with the lives of newborns by running a nursing home without a license. This thing came to light in the raid of the administrative officer and the team of doctors. In the team, DCLR of Navagachia Maheshwar Prasad Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Subdivision Hospital Arun Kumar Sinha, DSP Headquarters Sunil Pandey, Health Manager of Subdivision Hospital Raman Kumar were. A raid was conducted at Sanjeevani Nursing Home in Lal Bihari Colony of Navgachia. Nursing home is not licensed. Not a single doctor was present on the spot.

once worked as a compounder

The director of the nursing home was Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Das. He has only done intermediate studies. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar also sees patients. Operation is also done for women suffering from childbirth. It was told that Praveen Kumar, a surgeon from Mayaganj Hospital, comes to operate on the woman. He is not a pediatrician. On asking, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Das told that the doctor of DMCH, Darbhanga, used to work as a compounder with pediatrician Devendra Kumar Singh.

Ultrasound is also being done in the nursing home without license

Ultrasound is also done in nursing homes. But there was no license for ultrasound. It was told that Dr. Raju Kumar has applied for the license. Technicians perform ultrasound without training. When the investigation team arrived, the ultrasound machine itself disappeared from the nursing home. After much persuasion, the ultrasound machine was shifted. The ultrasound room of the nursing home was sanitised. The team clearly said that the seal will be removed only after the instructions of the CS. The team instructed to remove the newborn by evening. Instructed to close OPD in Nursing Home. The team clearly said that the nursing home has to be closed until the CS order is received.

