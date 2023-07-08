Interaction for the appointment of VC in four universities of Jharkhand from today, 290 people had applied

For the appointment of Vice-Chancellor in four universities and Vice-Chancellor in four universities of the state, the search committee will interact with the candidates on July 8 and 9. Only after this the committee will make a panel of selected candidates and send it to the Governor-cum-Chancellor. The Governor-cum-Chancellor will seal each candidate for all the universities after consulting the Chief Minister.

Many teachers and officers of Ranchi University, Kolhan University and Vinoba Bhave University are also involved in the race for Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, former Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor. About 70 candidates will interact at the Judicial Academy for two days. A total of 290 applications were received for these posts. After shortlisting, the concerned candidates were informed by e-mail to participate in the interaction.

Link for BAU VC Appointment Application Open



Ranchi. The link has been opened from Friday to apply for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Birsa Agricultural University. Candidates can apply on the link of Raj Bhavan and Chancellor Portal. The age of the candidate should not be more than 65 years as on the date of issue of advertisement. Apart from this, the applying candidate should have at least 10 years of experience as a professor in the university. Educationist, scholar, having leadership and administrative ability, integrity,

Those with at least 10 years of experience in the field of research including ethics, institutional commitment can apply. Applications will be filled online only. The last date to apply is 26 July till 3 PM. It may be known that the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor of Birsa Agricultural University, Dr. Onkarnath Singh, is ending on 18 September 2023.