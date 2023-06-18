Intercontinental Cup: India won the Intercontinental Cup, became champion for the second time by defeating Lebanon

India Won Intercontinental Cup 2023: Indian men’s football team once again Intercontinental Cup has taken the title of India defeated Lebanon 2-0 in the final match played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (June 18). Captain Sunil Chhetri and Lallianjuala Chhangte scored goals in this match for India. With this victory, the Indian team became the champion for the second time.

India captured the Intercontinental Cup after five years

India won the Intercontinental Cup title for the second time. Last time he won this tournament in 2018. At the same time, in the second edition in 2019, the team of North Korea became the champion. Then India was at the last fourth position. After 2019, this tournament could not be held due to the Corona epidemic. This is the third edition of the Intercontinental Cup and India has become the champion for the second time. The last time India won this tournament was in 2018.

India beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final

Indian players dominated the match from the beginning but failed to capitalize on the chances to score. Not a single goal was scored in the starting 45. The Lebanese team did create some good chances, but could not penetrate the Indian defence. Team India performed well in defence, but India also missed many scoring opportunities in this half. At the same time, the Indian team started the second half with a bang. Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal at the beginning of the second half. He scored in the 46th minute on Chhangte’s pass. After this Chhangte doubled India’s lead in the 61st minute. He scored one assist and one goal in the match. Chhangte was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’.

What did Captain Sunil Chhetri say?

After winning the title, Sunil Chhetri said, ‘We could not perform well against Lebanon in the last match. In such a situation, many people felt that we would not be able to beat Lebanon in the final, but we played well and won by a margin of two goals. The coaching staff has done a great job. At the same time, after the victory, coach Igor Stimac praised the team. He said that the players showed tremendous game in the second half of the match. According to Stimac, these were the best 45 minutes played by the Indian football team in the last five decades.

