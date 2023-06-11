Intercontinental Cup: Team to face Vanuatu on Monday, coach said- warm conditions beneficial for India

Bhubaneswar, June 11 (Hindustan). The Indian football team will take on Vanuatu on Monday in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 being played in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. India would like to consolidate their place in the final with a win in this match. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Indian team has started with a win in the tournament. The team defeated Mongolia 2-0 in their opening match on Friday. Now the team will play its second match against Vanuatu on Monday.

Before the match, Indian football team coach Igor Stimac passed in Bhubaneswar regarding the weather. He said that the visiting teams are finding it difficult to deal with the hot and humid conditions in Bhubaneswar. Stimac claimed that this would give him the upper hand in the tournament.

In a statement issued by the All India Football Federation on Sunday, Indian team coach Stimac said that the weather has a lot to do with the pitch. We have an advantage in that regard as we have already trained here for more than three weeks, he added.

He said that what we saw in the Vanuatu and Lebanon matches, some players got injured in the first half. So it is clear that it would be difficult for them to cope with such situations. Football tournament Intercontinental Cup 2023 has started from 9th June. The final match of the tournament will be played on June 18.