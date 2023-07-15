Interest in business leadership and social participation brought recognition to Dinesh Kataria

face. Dinesh Kataria’s name comes in the first row among the faces who played an important role in speeding up the stalled election process of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association. Dinesh Kataria worked hard from raising the election fever to the formation of the development panel. After the elections were completed safely and in a better environment, the name of Dinesh Kataria as Fosta General Secretary is in discussion. Kataria represents Gudlak Market in Fosta. Dinesh Kataria, a skilled strategist of FOSTA, is originally from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra and came to Surat in the year 1994. Here in Goodluck Market, his elder brother and uncle had a clothes business and started sharing their business with them. In the year 2017, Dinesh Kataria started his clothes trading in shop number 17 of Goodluck Market.

Dinesh Kataria’s interest in business leadership and passion for social work has been there since the beginning. During a conversation with Loktej correspondent, he told that during the year 2017, a divider was made from Salasar Gate to Sai Darshan Market. The work of making dividers was done under his supervision and supervision. He always raised the problems of the market prominently. Dinesh Kataria got the command of Goodluck Market in the year 2016-17 and he gave a better structure to the decaying market. At the time when he took over the command of Goodluck Market, at that time the most important need was to improve the water level of the market because the water level here had gone very low and there was a need for water harvesting. Under the water harvesting process, 7-8 crore liters of water was poured into the boring of the market, due to which there was a tremendous improvement in the ground water level and today the situation is such that the water which could not be taken in hand can be drunk.

Dinesh Kataria, who was an important character of the development panel in the Fosta elections, told that during the Corona period he was an ally in distributing one lakh food packets along with Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Chauhan. During the Corona period, full care was taken of the families of laborers, watchmen and tempo drivers working in the textile market that there should be no shortage of ration.

Speaking on the problems of the textile market, he said that our first priority would be to make a constitution and implement the Arbitration Act. So that Fosta gets the right to crack down on those who migrate. During the season, traders repeatedly face the problem of transport, the problem is of goods return. In the case of economic crimes in the textile market, first of all, the trader hesitates to go to the police station because of fear, even if he goes, he faces difficulty in registering an FIR. For this, FOSTA will act as a bridge between the police and the cloth merchant.

Dinesh Kataria represents Gudlak Market in FOSTA, in such a way when asked about the problems of Goodluck Market, he said that the resources in Goodluck Market have been equipped in such a better way that all the traders here are happy, they have no complaints. There is a three-storey parking in Goodluck Market and the entire market is running on solar power.