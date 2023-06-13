International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: International Albinism Awareness Day today, know about it

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 13 June. This day is celebrated every year to create awareness among people about albinism and to spread awareness about the human rights of people suffering from albinism. Programs are organized every year to educate people and people living with albinism who have to face all kinds of human rights violations.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: What is albinism

Albinism is a genetic but non-communicable disease that occurs in a person from birth. This disease affects both men and women and is found in all parts of the world without any discrimination of caste, culture and place.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: History of International Albinism Awareness Day

In the mid-2000s, there were reports of violent attacks and killings of people with albinism in Tanzania. The reason for these attacks is attributed to witchcraft and it has been said that people with albinism have magical powers, so their body parts are attacked and even mutilated. In 2015, nearly 70 people were killed and many more were seriously injured, after the Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) and other non-governmental organizations lobbied to protect the rights of people with albinism. Albino Day was celebrated for the first time in 2006. The day was made official when the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 18 December 2014 to declare 13 June as International Albinism Awareness Day from 2015.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: What happens in this disease

In this disease, there is a deficiency of pigment called melanin which is found in hair, skin and eyes. Because of this, this person is not able to tolerate sun and strong light. There is currently no cure for this disease in the world.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: How to help patients

You can help the patients suffering from this disease. Mango should be mixed with them. It is not an untouchable disease, it does not spread by touching it. You can give information related to this to the patients.