International Buddhist Confederation will celebrate Ashada Purnima as Dharma Chakra Pravartana Day in National Museum

New Delhi, 02 July (Hindustan Times). The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) under the Ministry of Culture will celebrate Ashada Purnima as Dharma Chakra Pravartana Divas on Monday at National Museum, Janpath, New Delhi. It is the annual flagship event of the IBC and the second holiest day for Buddhists after Buddha Purnima or Vaishakh Purnima.

The day marks the Buddha’s first teaching after attaining enlightenment to the first five ascetic disciples (Panchavargiya) on the full moon day of Ashada at Shishipatan Mrigadaya, the “Deer Park” in present-day Sarnath near Varanasi, India.

President Draupadi Murmu will have a video message in the programme. The highlight of the event will be the screening of the film at IBC’s special project – “India International Center for Buddhist Culture and Heritage” in Lumbini (Nepal). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the center in Lumbini, Nepal on Buddhist Purnima last year.

The program will have a Dhamma talk by His Holiness the 12th Shamgon Kenting Tai Situpa and a special address by Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on the importance of Ashadh Purnima. Several other dignitaries and patrons of Buddhist Sanghas, eminent gurus, scholars and diplomatic representatives based in New Delhi will participate in the event.