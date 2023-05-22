International calls were being made from illegal telephone exchange, UP ATS arrested three from Prayagraj

Prayagraj: UP ATS has arrested three people running illegal telephone exchange. Mo. Sarfaraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Wajid Siddiqui and Mohd. Aman Siddiqui used to bypass the international gateway and convert international calls coming from Middle East countries to local calls through illegal exchange. ATS has seized 814 SIMs and 10 illegal SIM boxes from them.

According to UP ATF Mohd. Sarfaraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Wajid Siddiqui and Mohd. Aman Siddiqui was running illegal telephone exchanges at three different places in Dhumanganj police station area of ​​Prayagraj. Their leader is Asif, a resident of Govandi, Mumbai. He used to send the SIM and SIM box by courier or bus. Also used to configure through Team Viewer and Anydesk. Along with this, he used to provide money to the arrested accused.

During interrogation, the accused told that they used to connect the calls to the server using applications like Putty and Tftpd64. This SIM box is state-of-the-art, in which numbers are automatically changed every 6-6 hours. While this work is done manually in normal SIM box. Despite not being technically competent, the three accused were running the telephone exchange. This coach used to give him a gangster sitting in Mumbai.

ATS officials told that e-SIM was also being used in the recovered SIM box. Sarfaraz Ahmed Siddiqui and Wajid Siddiqui are residents of Kathgaon police station Pipri Kaushambi. While Mohd. Aman Siddiqui is a resident of Dhumanganj Police Station, Prayagraj. Varanasi and Prayagraj field units of UP ATS have arrested all three.

STF officials said that earlier also on May 19, the Kanpuri unit of ATS had seized 17 SIM boxes, 4000 pre-activated SIM cards, modems, routers, mobile phones and electronic equipment. Along with this, two people were also arrested. After this revelation, Mohd. Sarfaraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Wajid Siddiqui and Mohd. Aman Siddiqui was trying to escape, but he was also caught.

