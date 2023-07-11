International Malala Day 2023: Why is ‘World Malala Day’ celebrated on July 12 only, know its history

International Malala Day 2023: International Malala Day is celebrated every year on 12 July on the occasion of the birthday of youth activist Malala Yousafzai. Malala raised her voice against oppression in her life. Malala determinedly took on the terrorist Taliban thinking for the respect and education of women. Malala’s life was found to stand in respect for humanity, which would guide the younger generation.

Malala Day 2023: History and Significance of Malala Day

In fact, on 12 July 2013, Malala gave a speech at the United Nations Headquarters, when she was just a 16-year-old Pakistani activist. In her speech, Malala spoke of the need for women to have access to education globally. At the same time, world leaders were asked to improve their policies. During that time, he also got a standing ovation for his commendable speech.

Malala Day 2023: Purpose behind celebrating Malala Day

The purpose of celebrating Malala Day is to inculcate among women the love of the environment of education and education.

It is meant to spread awareness.

Humanity as the primary to take the youth on the right path as well as the candidates should be motivated.

Empowering women and taking the society towards positivity.

Malala Day 2023: Interesting facts about Malala

For information, let us tell you that on October 9, 2012, Taliban gunmen shot at Malala Yousafzai, who publicly raised her voice for the education of girls. Despite being seriously injured in the attack, Malala soon recovered and returned to the public and was more liberal in her views than before. She has founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organization that helps young girls go to school. Today, International Malala Day is celebrated all over the world on her birthday.