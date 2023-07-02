International medal winning karate players honored

Varanasi, 02 July (Hindustan Times). Karate players who won medals at national and international level at RB Martial Art Academy located at Ghat in Varanasi, were honored by R.M. Awarded by the Foundation. Aditi Sonkar won the gold medal and Shivani Gupta won the silver medal in the Winner Cup international level competition held in Abu Dhabi last month.

Medal winners in other events include Devendra Verma, Vedant Mishra, Shivesh, Adarsh ​​Singh, Dhairya Baranwal, Vaishnavi Tiwari, Ayush Maurya, Anushka Kumari, Bhumi Rai, Adarsh ​​Sonkar, Aarushi Verma, Aarush Verma, Ashutosh Singh, Raj Pandey, Suryansh Sehgal, Tanmay, Vaidik Singh, Arnav Rai and Saksham Tiwari are included.

Special guest social worker Amit Rai honored these players and also gave best wishes for the upcoming competitions. Apart from the parents of the players, Ratnesh Govind, coaches Arvind Kumar Yadav, Nimesh Singh, Gaurang Tiwari, Dhruv Pandey, Gaurav Sehgal, Baleshwar Mishra, Preeti Sehgal and Jyoti Gupta were also present on the occasion.