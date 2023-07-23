International stadium to be built in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi announced to build Kalyan Mandapam for the poor

Gorakhpur News: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 78 crore in Gorakhpur on Sunday and also made two important announcements. He announced to build a Kalyan Mandapam equipped with all the facilities to organize the auspicious programs of the poor in a grand manner. Along with this, talked about setting up an international stadium in an area of ​​150 acres in Gorakhpur.

Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone laying of Mini Sports Complex

CM Yogi reached Gorakhpur on Sunday afternoon on a two-day tour. After this, on Sunday evening, in Bhati Vihar Colony, Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone of Mini Sports Complex to be built on two acres at a cost of 6.17 crores from its MLA fund.

Along with this, he laid the foundation stone of 42 development projects costing Rs 72 crore including Ramgarhtal Ring Road (two lane) to be built with Rs 44.13 crore. A total of 43 projects worth about Rs 78 crore include five development projects of GDA costing Rs 68.11 crore and 38 development projects of District Urban Development Agency costing Rs 9.69 crore.

Now poor families will be able to do Manglik program in a convenient way

In a function organized on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that weddings and other auspicious functions are often seen in urban areas by putting up tents on the road itself. This causes a lot of inconvenience to the people. He said that capable people make arrangements for marriage houses. But, it is difficult for a poor person to do so. In view of this problem, he has directed the Municipal Corporation and Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) to set up Kalyan Mandapam.

Initially, Kalyan Mandapam will be built at six different places in Gorakhpur city. The establishment of Kalyan Mandapam will cost one to one and a half crores. There will be all necessary facilities like hall, room, guest room, parking, lawn for the capacity of 250-300 people for marriage and auspicious functions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to all public representatives to join this initiative.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s first mini sports complex will be established

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government is determined to promote sports and sportspersons. Along with the establishment of the first mini sports complex of eastern Uttar Pradesh in Gorakhpur, an international stadium will also be constructed in an area of ​​150 acres in Baghagada. Soon its action plan will be prepared and further process will be started.

The Chief Minister said that the Mini Sports Complex is a new gift for the youth of Gorakhpur. For the construction of this complex, he has given an amount of Rs. 3 crores from his MLA fund. During this, the Chief Minister directed the GDA officials to get the complex constructed within the time limit and also take suggestions from the sportspersons for the development of sports facilities. After the construction of the mini sports complex, an MoU should be signed with the sports department for the facility of better coaches. He informed that an action plan is being prepared for the revival of Pakkibagh and wrestler Janardan Singh’s akhada.

Mini sports complex was once a dream

CM Yogi Adityanath said that nine years ago the Mini Sports Complex was a dream. But, today it is a necessity and a reality. Activities like Khelo India, Sansad Khel Kumbh, Fit India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have created new awareness in the field of sports.

Sportsmen are getting jobs in the police department

He said that today players are being encouraged by setting up stadiums in every district, mini stadiums in every development block, playgrounds in gram panchayats, open gyms in villages and parks. He said that apart from giving cash prizes to medal winners in Olympics, Asiad, Commonwealth, World Championships, government appointments are also being linked. Recently 500 players were given appointment letters. In the police department, players are getting jobs on the posts ranging from deputy SP to constable.

Promotion of tourism activities

The Chief Minister said that with the construction of Ramgarhtal two-lane ring road, the crowd of Circuit House-Padleganj road would get space all around. With this, there will be ease of transportation, tourism will also get a boost. Tourists will be able to see the beauty of the lake from all around.

Government schools will be visible after rejuvenation

Referring to the rejuvenation of 63 basic primary schools to be done by the GDA, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that facilities of buildings, flooring, furniture, toilets, pure drinking water, smart classes and libraries will be made available in these dilapidated schools. After rejuvenation, these schools will also be seen failing the convent.

He told that in the past he has given his MLC funds for furniture in schools. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also mentioned the amount transferred at the rate of Rs 1,200 to the parents’ accounts of 1.91 crore council students and the facilities being provided to the children in the schools.

Seeing the development of Gorakhpur people can forget the way

The Chief Minister said that Gorakhpur is changing. A person who came here five years ago can come here today and forget the way after seeing the development here. In Gorakhpur, there is AIIMS on one side and on the other, the glow of fertilizer factory. There is connectivity of fourlane and wide roads everywhere. There is innovation everywhere. While earlier filth and gang war were the identity of Gorakhpur. He said that today Gorakhpur is becoming a big center of tourism along with development. Films are being shot here. He said that development will create employment and identity will also be strengthened.

Loan approval letter given to the beneficiaries

On the stage of the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the beneficiaries of PM Swanidhi Yojana and PM Awas Yojana by giving them loan sanction letters and symbolic keys of their houses. On this occasion, he boosted the morale of the beneficiaries by having intimate dialogue regarding employment and housing. Before this, the Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Pujan of the Mini Sports Complex amid Vedic chanting and planted a sapling of Maulshri and gave the message of environmental protection.

CM Yogi laid the foundation stone of these major projects

Ramgarhtal Ring Road from Padleganj to Sahara Estate, cost Rs 44.13 crore.

Rejuvenation of 63 council primary schools, cost Rs 11.24 crore.

Mini Sports Complex in Bhati Vihar Colony, cost Rs.6.17 crore.

Widening, side interlocking and other works of the road connecting Ramnagar intersection to Sonauli Road, cost Rs 4.3 crore.

Shifting of power line and transformer and street lighting from the road connecting Ramnagar intersection to Sonauli Road, cost Rs 2.52 crore.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur