International Tea Day 2023: International Tea Day today, a cup of tea is ingrained in our lives

sonam lovevanshi

There is a very old saying, ‘The British left, the English left’. Similarly, even today this proverb is prevalent in the villages – ‘The British came and got addicted to tea’. Tea means an excuse to meet. If there is any tension, then a cup of tea. If you want to talk important, then a cup of tea. If you are tired, then a cup of tea. If some guests come, then a cup of tea. If you want to gossip with friends, then a cup of tea from Nukkad. If you want to end the quarrels between husband and wife, then a cup of tea. Be it waking up late at night or trying to get rid of sleep in the morning, a cup of tea becomes necessary. Whether it is the fatigue of office work or the stress of home, a cup of tea is the solution to all the problems. Today’s cover story on the story of tea on World Tea Day.

Tea is an integral part of our life

It is in our habit. Or simply say that it is a part of our tea life. Be it the first rays of the morning or the scorching heat of the afternoon, even before sleeping at night, we Indians do not mind having a sip of tea. Tea which has become an integral part of our life. Science also believes that there are many benefits of drinking tea. That’s why the world is relishing tea for the last 5000 years. Although tea is popular all over the world, but we Indians have a much deeper connection with tea. Most of us start our morning with sips of tea, without tea we would not have any work. Because it is included in our daily routine. Even if someone in the house has a headache, tea is asked before the medicine. We also welcome the guests who come home with Indian tea.

history of tea

By the way, India is not called the world’s largest tea producing country. The surprising thing is that 70% of its production is also consumed in this way. As old as the history of tea is, the story behind it is equally interesting. It is said that tea was introduced in India by Buddhist monks. He used to eat tea leaves, so that he could not sleep and could remain engrossed in meditation for hours. Regarding tea, it is said that in 2700 BC, the Chinese ruler Shen Nung was sitting in his garden drinking hot water, when a tree leaf fell into his water, which changed the color and taste of the water. He liked this taste so much that he named these leaves as ‘Cha’. In Mandarin, this word means search or investigation. This is believed to be the origin of tea in China.

The meaning of drinking tea is very different

The meaning of serving tea in India is very different, drinking or serving tea means taking out some moments of leisure for yourself. In this run-of-the-mill life, tea is the only thing that you would like to drink in peace. If you want to take a few moments for yourself amidst the tension of the office, then it is common to sip tea. Tea is such a drink, which is associated with all our emotions. Although tea adorns every street corner and big hotels, but Irani Cafe has its own tea heritage.

Mumbai’s legacy ‘Café Della Pax’

There is an old custom of drinking tea in Mumbai’s ‘Café Della Pax’. This is the oldest Irani cafe in Mumbai. The ‘Café della Paix’ is also a cultural heritage of the city. The charming Art Deco building near Girgaum Chowpatty, ‘Café della Paix’, was named so at the request of a landlord. There is definitely a cup of tea in the dinner in this cafe. However, in the present times this legacy is disintegrating. Irani cafes in the city are on the verge of closure. Today these Irani cafes are in need of protection. Parsis started opening roadside cafes in South Mumbai in the late 19th century. These became a cultural cornerstone in the 90s.

Mumbai’s legacy ‘Café Della Pax’

There is an old custom of drinking tea in Mumbai’s ‘Café Della Pax’. This is the oldest Irani cafe in Mumbai. The ‘Café della Paix’ is also a cultural heritage of the city. The charming Art Deco building near Girgaum Chowpatty, ‘Café della Paix’, was named so at the request of a landlord. There is definitely a cup of tea in the dinner in this cafe. However, in the present times this legacy is disintegrating. Irani cafes in the city are on the verge of closure. Today these Irani cafes are in need of protection. Parsis started opening roadside cafes in South Mumbai in the late 19th century. These became a cultural cornerstone in the 90s.

The story of tea in London is also old…

In Britain, for the first time in 1658 tea advertisements appeared in newspapers. Then it was sold in the name of a drink called ‘Tea’, but its popularity increased at the wedding of a royal family. In the year 1662, King Charles II of Britain was married to a Portuguese princess Catherine. The princess had reached London with a special thing with her, that was Chinese tea. The Queen served tea to all the guests, since then tea was served to the elite in the royal court of Britain. It was recognized as a royal drink.

Taste of health…

There is a belief prevalent in our country that drinking tea makes people black, while scientists deny it. They believe that the antioxidants present in tea are beneficial for the skin. At the same time, according to research, tea also reduces the risk of uterine cancer. Diabetes also remains in the level with tea. According to the Lebanese Center for Diabetes Research of Germany’s Heinrich Heine University, tea can also reduce the risk of diabetes. A cup of tea is no less than nectar. The more tea you drink, the more pleasant the results will be.

Tea is essential in every season.

Be it winter or summer, our day doesn’t start without tea. Tea is a part of life, without it life seems empty. A cup of tea gives a feeling of warmth in the bitter cold. On the other hand, in the rising heat, the heat stroke makes you feel cool as soon as you drink tea. The pleasure of hot tea in the midst of rain drops is different. It means to say that tea is the favorite drink of people in every season. If anything is drunk the most after water, then it is tea only.

Every tea says something…

Although there are many flavors of tea, but mainly green, oolong and black tea are the favorite of the people. Zero oxidized leaf is green tea, half oxidized leaf is oolong tea, while fully oxidized is black tea. Black tea is drunk with milk and sugar in India. India is not only the largest producer of black tea, but also the largest consumer. The valleys of Assam and Darjeeling are very famous for tea.

Green Tea…

Green tea contains antioxidants, which help in reducing cholesterol and increasing healthy cells faster. It is also used to enhance the beauty of the face. Mixing sugar in green tea and applying it on the face helps in removing dead cells. It can also be used as a face scrub. It is an excellent toner, which helps in opening the clogged pores.

Black Tea…

Black tea is beneficial for the heart. This tea reduces the risk of heart disease and lowers the level of diabetes. It is also beneficial for people with oily skin. Black tea helps in tightening the pores and brings freshness to the skin.

Rooibos or herbal tea…

Herbal tea does not contain caffeine and tannins are also less. It has properties to fight cancer. It is also beneficial in skin allergies. It can be used as a natural smooth cleaner. It helps in reducing freckles, blemishes, acne and inflammation on the skin.

Oolong Tea…

Oolong tea is rich in antioxidants. It is also a major source of calcium, manganese, potassium, copper and selenium. It helps in reducing obesity. It also protects teeth from decay. It keeps the skin healthy and the complexion clear. It reduces dark spots and wrinkles.

The ‘Lal Cha’ of Assam…

Lal cha is very popular in Assam, Sikkim and North East India. This is a simple black tea, which is prepared without milk, in which only a small amount of sugar is added. The color of tea is of reddish brown color and that is why it is named ‘Lal Cha’.

Saying of Kashmir…

Kashmir is famous for its Kahwa tea along with its beautiful plains. Every traveler who comes here falls in love with tea with spices and dry fruits. In Kashmir, people will be seen serving Kahwa at stalls or in every hotel. Nothing can be better than this to tolerate the snowfall here.