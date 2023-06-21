International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga session will be organized in UN after some time, PM Modi will be involved

International Yoga Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga at the historic ceremony to be held on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Let us tell you that International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21 June to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga and meditation around the world.

PM Modi to lead yoga session from UN Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the message of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Yoga Day and tweeted that I completely agree with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. May Yoga Day bring us all closer and improve the health of our planet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session from the United Nations Headquarters on International Yoga Day. For which preparations have been made in the lawn of the United Nations Headquarters.

Indian community enthusiastic about Yoga Day

PM Modi will lead a yoga session from the United Nations Headquarters on International Yoga Day. In view of this, members of the Indian community in New York raised slogans of ‘Modi-Modi, Narendra Modi Zindabad, BJP Zindabad and Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. You can see the enthusiasm of the people, said Dilip Chauhan, deputy commissioner of international affairs for the New York City mayor’s office. Hundreds of people stand in queue to join the International Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi. Looks great.