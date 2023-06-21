international yoga day celebrated all over the world rjl

International Yoga Day: International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world on 21st June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters in a historic ceremony to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga. At the same time, CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the Yoga Day program in Gorakhpur. On this occasion, CM Yogi wished “International Yoga Day” to all the people of the state and Yoga Sadhaks. On the occasion of Yoga Day in Lucknow, yoga exercises were done from Raj Bhavan to different places. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna did yoga exercises in the residency. On this occasion, he said that Yoga Day is the day to unite the whole world in one thread.It should not be linked with religion at all. Let us tell you that the 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated as an event in all the districts of the state.