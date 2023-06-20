International Yoga Day: Department of AYUSH awarded the winning participants, 4000 people will do yoga on June 21

international yoga day on the occasion of Department of Ayush Yoga protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH was practiced from 6 am in the first session on the sixth day of the seven-day Yoga Countdown program. Yoga teacher Avneesh conducted this session. In the session, according to the yoga protocol, micro-exercises, asanas to be done standing, asanas to be done while sitting, asanas to be done lying on the stomach, asanas to be done lying on the back. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of various competitions held in the past.
yoga protocol practice
Shavasana was performed after yoga protocol practice and in the end meditation was practiced. More than 100 women and men participated in this session. Kalyani and Shweta played supporting roles in the programme. Cultural program and prize distribution ceremony was organized in today’s second session. The winners of various competitions held in the past were awarded with medals. Dr. Arif Raza, Dr. Sarita, Dr. Vikram Samrat, Dr. Subodh Kant Choubey, Dr. Zahid Anwar were present as special guests in this felicitation ceremony.
International Yoga Day: Yogasana competition held on the third day of seven-day program of Jharkhand Ayush Department
these people were present
Dr. Fazlus Shami, director of Ayush Directorate, Dr. Mukul Kumar Dixit, in-charge of State Yoga Center, Dr. Archana Kumari, yoga instructor of State Yoga Center were present in today’s programme. Apart from this, Rahul Kumar (Nodal Officer, NAM), Diwakar Chandra Jha (Nodal Officer, HWC), SPM (NAM), Altamash (Assistant, Directorate) were present. Avneesh conducted the program. Uttam, Kamlesh, Devendra, Ashish, Ranjan, Babita, Kalyani, Vikas, Mariam, Anita, Aarti, Bunty, Poonam, Chand Nagpal played supporting roles in the programme.
winners of various competitions
Yogasana Competition Senior
Male : Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Mohit Kumar
Second- Shivam Kumar Ranjan
Third – Giridhar principle.
Special Senior Group above 40 years
First – Jagdish Singh
Second – Vinod Kumar Upadhyay
Third – Anil Gupta.
Female : Sr. 15 to 25 years
First – Ritika Joshi
II – Sandhya Kumari
Third – Tanu Kumari.
Special Senior Group 25 to 40 Years
First – Sneha Kumari
II – Shruti Vidyarthi
Third – Rashmi Chaparia.
Special Senior Group above 40 years
First – Ranjana Kishan
II – Baby Mahto
Third – Sanghamitra Sahu.
Yogasana Competition Junior
Men: Super Junior Group
First – Mayank Dey
Second – Shaurya Singh
Third – Bijit Kumar
Fourth – Akshay Nimit.
junior group
First – Ayush Chaurasia
II – Ansh Raj
Third – Abhi Tiwari
Female : Super Junior Group
First – Gargi Gupta
II – Trisha Raj
Third – Ira Aditi.
junior group
First – Vaishnavi
II – Harshita
Third – Ansika.
elocution competition
Male : Super Senior Group – 25 to 35 Years
First – Kishore Kumar Mandal
Junior Group – 5 to 15 years
First – Ayushman Sahu
Second – Dhruv Kumar
Third – Nairalin Shandilya.
Female : Super Senior Group – 25 to 35 Years
First – Rashmi Chaparia
II – Richa Arora
Third – Poonam Vishwakarma.
Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Rambha Kumari
Second – Ritika Joshi
Junior Group – 5 to 15 years
first – ascending direction
drawing competition
Male : Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Aryaman Sahu
Second – Devram Thakur.
Junior Group – 8 to 15 years
First – Aryaveer Gupta
Second – Ayushman Sahu
Third – Dhruv Kumar.
Female : Super Senior Group – 25 Years to 35 Years
First – Mansi Raj
Second – Poonam Vishwakarma
Third – Soni Kumari
Senior Group – 15 to 25 Years
First – Bhumi Rai
II – Sariab Seraj
Third – Ritika Joshi.
Junior Group – 8 to 15 years
First – Deshna Khushraj
II – Hansika Chowdhary
Third – Achita Garg.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.