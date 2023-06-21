International Yoga Day: Do yoga daily with workout in the gym, you will get benefit in fitness, diseases will go away

Lucknow: Many programs are being organized all over UP on International Yoga Day. From the government to various organizations, people are being made aware to include yoga in their daily routine, so that they can get rid of many diseases and maintain good health.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to adopt it while wishing everyone on International Yoga Day. He said that Yoga is a complete way of life, discipline of life. Physical and mental health are natural results of yoga, so definitely adopt yoga.

Generally people like to go to gym for fitness. Its prevalence is more in cities. But, many times during the workout in the gym, people keep coming forward in case of deteriorating health. It is not that going to the gym is bad for health. But, before doing any physical exercise, there should be complete information about it. For this, workouts should be done only under the supervision of the trainer. On the other hand, if yoga is also included in your daily routine along with going to the gym, then you can get manifold benefits.

According to yoga experts, where you get physical fitness from the gym, yoga is helpful in keeping you fit both physically and mentally. By doing some special asanas with gym, you can make your fitness better than before. In this way, you can also get relief from gym fatigue and pain. It can be started from International Yoga Day. People willing to do both yoga and gym should take care of time. Do not practice both together. Keeping a difference of time in this will give better results.

Government Job Vacancy: Bumper recruitment will be done in UP Intelligence Department, know the information about the posts and the method of application

There is a lot of physical work in the gym. Because of this, the muscles get stretched and the muscles become strong. But, this stretch also breaks down many muscle tissues, which the body keeps on repairing itself. If you do yoga along with gym then this process of recovering muscle tissue gets faster.

Many times, due to hard work in the initial days in the gym, internal injury occurs, in which the body parts start to ache. Most of the people ignore it by considering it as pain due to hard work, while sometimes it can be some kind of internal injury or strain. Doing yoga also strengthens your internal organs and reduces the risk of internal injury.

Running on the tread mill in the gym or somewhere outside usually makes many people breathless soon. Because of this, on running forcefully, his breath starts breaking. Such people cannot run for long and get tired soon. Yoga also saves you from these situations. By regular practice of Pranayama, you have control over your breath and this also keeps the respiratory system healthy. Apart from this, it is also beneficial for other important organs of the body like heart, kidney, lungs etc.

Going to the gym causes stiffness in some parts of the body, while being flexible for the body is beneficial in many ways. Regular practice of yoga brings flexibility in your limbs. Because of this, muscles and bones remain strong and there is no pain in them after doing gym.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_KVFlAay44)