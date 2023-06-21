International Yoga Day: International Yoga Day today, CM Yogi Adityanath did yoga, see photos

CM Yogi doing yoga

International Yoga Day is being celebrated today. On June 21, Yoga Day is being celebrated with great pomp all over the world. Various programs are being organized all over UP to make people aware on this special occasion.

In this episode, Chief Minister Yogi participated in the program of 9th ‘International Yoga Day’ in Gorakhpur. During this, he also did many yogasanas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today 200 countries of the world are associated with various yoga programs on the occasion of International Yoga. In this way, he is expressing his gratitude towards the sage tradition of India by associating with different styles of yoga.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that this is a gift given by Indian Manisha for the welfare of world humanity. He said that our tradition says, ‘Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam’ means all the means of the body, all the mediums of our life, can be possible only through a healthy body.

During this, CM Yogi said that people exercise in many ways for general health. But, a healthy mind with a healthy body is possible only through yoga. This can happen only through the method of yoga. This tradition of thousands of years of Indian Manisha is a part of our heritage.

