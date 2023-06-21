International Yoga Day: Programs organized across the country, Vice President told Yoga as health assurance with zero budget

New Delhi, 21 June (Hindustan Times). On the ninth International Day of Yoga, the President, Vice President, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of States participated in programs related to Yoga Day in different parts of the country today. President Draupadi Murmu performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Yoga Day program at the United Nations in New York late in the evening.

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One World – Yoga for the Well-being of All as One Family”. The main program was organized in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar performed yoga here with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Here, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister gave a video message on Yoga Day.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Yoga is health assurance with zero budget. He said that now yoga has also taken an economic form which positively affects the economy. Our trained Yoga teachers are working all over the world and the demand for Yoga teachers is increasing. Dhankhar said that our sages have said, ‘First happiness is a healthy body.’ Yoga makes it meaningful. Yoga is the key to a healthy life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on the International Day of Yoga highlighted the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” for the G20 Summit to be chaired by India this year and underlined that the promotion of Yoga The spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is propagated. He said, today crores of people all over the world are doing yoga together on the theme of “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the national celebration of International Day of Yoga, 2023 through a video message.

He emphasized that the participation of crores of people of the country and the world in such a spontaneous manner in this unique festival shows the vastness and fame of Yoga. The Prime Minister said that India’s culture and social fabric, its spirituality and ideals, and its philosophy and vision have always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led a yoga exercise in the Parliament House Complex today. On this occasion, Birla extended best wishes to all the dignitaries and others present on International Yoga Day.

In the context of India’s cultural heritage, Birla said that yoga serves a purpose of connecting people, society and the whole world. He further said that today India is doing the pious work of connecting the whole world and working for peace, stability and physical and mental health in the whole world. Birla said that Yoga has international recognition and its universal, universal benefits are being received by everyone today.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga with personnel of the Indian Navy on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi and interacted with several participants. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari joined hundreds of people in Maharashtra’s Nagpur to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

p style=”text-align: justify;”>Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in an event to celebrate International Day of Yoga at AIIMS, Delhi. Addressing the event, the Union Health Minister said, “Yoga is an ancient tradition of India but with time, its practice started declining. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a huge boost to Yoga and today there is no place in the world where Yoga is not practiced. It has become the soft power of India.

BJP national president JP Nadda performed yoga at a stadium in Gurugram. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also performed yoga in Haridwar. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the Yoga Day program organized at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, New Delhi.