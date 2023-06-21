International Yoga Day: Vande Bharat Express created history, Yoga done in moving train

nationwide today international yoga day is being celebrated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the program on Yoga Day in America. Here, on the occasion of Yoga Day, history was created in the Vande Bharat Express train running between Bhopal and New Delhi. Vande Bharat appeared colorful in the colors of Yoga on International Yoga Day on Wednesday. A 60-year-old trainer from Indore, who has a passion for creating unique records regarding yoga, made the passengers practice yoga postures in this state-of-the-art train of the country.

Passengers did yoga while sitting on the seat

Krishnakant Mishra (60) said, I made the passengers in Vande Bharat Express do yogasanas which could be done while sitting on the seat and standing at their place. It is worth mentioning that every year on International Yoga Day, Mishra draws people’s attention by doing unique feats.

In 2015, passengers were made to do yoga in the running Ranthambore Express

The yoga instructor told that he had first practiced yoga postures on the Ranthambore Express running on June 21, 2015, on the occasion of World Yoga Day. This superfast train connects Indore, which is called the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, with Jodhpur, the main city of Rajasthan. Mishra told that in 2018, he has conducted yoga exercises to about 40 people at an altitude of 11,940 feet in Hilsa, a remote mountainous region of Nepal. He told that in the midst of the global outbreak of Covid-19 in 2021, he had conducted online yoga exercises to the Indians settled in New Zealand to Norway.

