International Yoga Day: Yoga has become a global movement, PM Modi spoke to America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has wished everyone from America on International Yoga Day. On this occasion, he said, Yoga has become a global movement. PM Modi is currently on an American tour.

PM Modi to participate in yoga program at UN Headquarters

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, this evening at around 5:30 pm according to Indian time, I will participate in the yoga program being held at the United Nations Headquarters. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic. In 2014, when the proposal of Yoga Day came in the United Nations General Assembly, record countries supported it. Since then, Yoga has become a global movement through International Yoga Day.

Yoga is what unites: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while defining yoga, our sages have said that what unites is yoga. Therefore this spread of yoga is an extension of the idea that the whole world is included as one family. Expansion of Yoga means expansion of the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. That’s why the theme of the G20 summit being chaired by India this year has also been kept as One Earth, One Family, One Future. Today crores of people in the world are doing yoga together on the theme of Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Warm welcome for PM Modi in America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday on his first state visit to America, was given a warm welcome here. US President will hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden in Washington.