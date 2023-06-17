International Yoga Day: Yogasana competition held on the third day of seven-day program of Jharkhand Ayush Department

to be celebrated on 21st June international yoga day The AYUSH Department of Jharkhand is celebrating for seven days. On the third day of this seven-day yoga count down program, on Saturday, the yoga protocol was practiced in the first session from 6 am. After this, Junior Yogasan competition was organized, in which a large number of children took part. Yoga protocol session conducting expert and Ranchi University Faculty of Yoga Department Dr. Parineeta Singh did it.

Program started with micro exercise

The session started with subtle exercises followed by asanas, pranayama, relaxation and meditation as per the yoga protocol. A large number of women and men participated in this session. Kalyani, Shweta and Jagdish Singh played supporting roles in the programme. In the second session there was a Yogasana competition of the junior group which was divided into two groups. These groups were Junior Group 5 to 15 years and Super Junior Group less than 5 years.

AYUSH Department’s 7-day Yoga Countdown in Ranchi before International Yoga Day from June 15

40 participants joined

Everyone had to do five types of asanas in the competition. These included forward bending postures, backward bending postures, stretching, twisting and balancing postures. There were separate competitions for boys and girls. More than 40 participants took part in it, who came from different schools. Dr. Abita Kumari (AYUSH Community Health Officer, Kanke, Ranchi) and Dr. Supriya Das (AYUSH Community Health Officer, Getalsud, Ranchi) acted as judges.

Dr. Archana Kumari conducted the program

The program was coordinated by Dr. Archana Kumari, yoga instructor of State Yoga Center. In today’s program, Dr. Fazlus Shami, director of the Directorate of AYUSH, Dr. Mukul Kumar Dixit, in-charge of the Rajya Yoga Center was present. Apart from these, Rahul Kumar (Nodal Officer, NAM), Diwakar Chandra Jha (Nodal Officer, HWC) and Altamash (Assistant, Directorate) were present. Babita, Bunty, Alka Kumari, Kamlesh, Uttam, Anita, Mariam, Deepti Chand Nagpal etc played the role of assistants in the programme.

Program of 18 June 2023



6 am to 8 am – Run for Yoga and International Yoga Protocol

4 PM to 6 PM – Painting Competition