Interpol-wanted Shahid Uddin Khan’s man enters Bangladesh with secret assignment

Interpol-wanted individual Shahid Uddin Khan’s associate, Sajjad Hussain, has reportedly entered Bangladesh through the Bangladesh-Myanmar border with a clandestine mission. His task, under the directives of Shahid Uddin Khan, is to collect cash by selling off movable properties secretly owned by Shahid Uddin Khan. It is anticipated that Sajjad Hussain is assigned by Shahid to carry out subversive activities -weeks before the forthcoming general election and deteriorate country’s law-and-order situation.

Prior to crossing into Bangladesh, Sajjad Hussain held several meetings with members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). He has also been in communication with the leaders of the banned militant group Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB).

Originally from Gaibandha district, Sajjad Hussain was an active member of the Purbo Bangla Communist Party during his school and college years.

Later, he became associated with ‘Jubo Shomaj’, a youth organization linked to the political party of military dictator Hussain Muhammed Ershad, the Jatiya Party. Eventually, he migrated to Dhaka and established connections with the Pakistani espionage agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). He became involved in counterfeit Indian currency trade under the direct patronage of ISI and established ties with Harkat-ul-Jihad (HuJI) and Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB).

From his base in Houston, Texas, M. Sajjad Hussain has been managing Shahid Uddin Khan’s business interests in the United States. It’s noteworthy that his wife, Nahid Parvin Neeru, is known to be a high-end sex worker and has reportedly been Shahid Uddin Khan’s mistress for several years.

In a revealing report published by the Indian newspaper The Eastern Herald on January 15, 2019, Sajjad Hussain’s activities were exposed. The newspaper stated that despite lacking a legitimate source of income, Sajjad Hossain lived a luxurious life in Bangladesh. His son, Asif Hossain, was associated with a militant outfit named Hizb-Ut-Tahrir while studying at North South University. Sajjad Hossain openly admitted his connections with the Pakistani espionage agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) to some of his acquaintances in Dhaka.

The report further disclosed, “Although he resides in Houston, Texas, and continues to lead a lavish lifestyle, this ISI handler does not have any valid source of earnings. His wife, Nahid Parveen Neeru, works as a deep-covered operative of ISI under her husband’s command. It is learned from credible sources that Nahid Parveen Neeru interacts with various targets in the United States, primarily Christians, Jews, and Hindus, masquerading as a sex worker and extracting information as per ISI’s instructions. Locally, this couple is viewed with suspicion, and many even believe that Sajjad’s primary source of income comes from his wife’s profession as a sex worker”.

Notably, Colonel (sacked) Shahid Uddin Khan (Army No: BA002428, Course: 8-BMA, Commission Date: 10-06-1983), along with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters, had engaged in the illicit transfer of millions of dollars from Bangladesh, investing these funds in various business ventures in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Shahid Uddin Khan smuggled out substantial sums of money from Bangladesh to different countries, including the United Kingdom. In 2009, he invested one million Pounds in the United Kingdom to secure immigrant status under visa Tier 1, with the investment being made in the name of his wife, Farzana Anjum.