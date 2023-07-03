Interstate gang cheating in the name of job busted, five arrested

Chandigarh, June 3 (Hindustan Times). The Haryana State Crime Bureau has arrested five people by busting an interstate gang involved in cheating in the name of government jobs. These accused not only used to give fake appointment letters but also used to get training and medical done. These accused have cheated many people on the pretext of getting them jobs in various departments of the Centre, FCI, Army, ITBP, BSF, UP Public Works etc.

Haryana State Crime Branch’s ADGP OP Singh said on Monday that he told that Bhiwani residents Ravindra, Vikram and Pradeep had complained that they had applied for recruitment to the post of warehouse attendant in FCI, in which security was given in the name of getting a job. The amount was demanded. The accused had taken a total of Rs 16.5 lakh from the complainants at the rate of Rs 5.5 lakh per person. It was told in the complaint that the victims were given appointment letters and after that they were given training in Ferozepur, Punjab. There the papers of the victims were submitted and identity cards were also issued. Everyone was made to work for three months in the name of training and was promised posting soon. During this, the complainants have not been given any kind of salary, when neither the posting was done for several days nor the salary was received, they realized the fraud and complained to the district police. ADGP Singh said that an SIT was constituted in this matter. Who disclosed the case within five months

He told that in February 2023, the responsibility of investigating this fraud case was given to the State Crime Branch. The team has arrested five accused involved in the interstate gang issuing fake appointment letters, training, I-cards of government departments on the basis of evidence. The ADGP said that the main conspirators in the case, Deepak Rathi, resident of Muzaffarnagar, Vishnu Chauhan, resident of Katesara, Rohtak, Haryana were arrested. Police recovered a phone, Rs 1.90 lakh from Deepak Rathi. Subsequently, the SIT arrested the third accused Rahul, a resident of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh from Noida. Two mobile phones and Rs 22,000 were recovered from Rahul. Besides, the fourth accused Vimal Kumar, a resident of New Delhi, was arrested with two mobile phones and Rs 1.88 lakh. The fifth accused Mohd Shoaib r/o Shastri Nagar, Delhi was arrested. Shoaib is the operator of a cyber cafe. SIT has seized CPU, color printer, data of government departments and CCTV from his cafe. During the remand, the accused told that they had cheated in the name of getting government jobs in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.