Investigation intensifies on the possibility of corruption in gold reservoir in Pashupatinath, Nepal

Kathmandu, 26 June (Hindustan). Investigation has been intensified on the possibility of corruption in the 108 kg gold Jalhari offered in Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple in 2021. A team of Abuse of Authority Investigation Commission, a corruption-probing organization of Nepal, reached the Pashupatinath temple on Sunday night and took out the gold jar and weighed it.

According to the commission, the Jalhari of Pashupatinath was weighed till Monday morning, but the weight has not been disclosed. The authority has said that it will conduct a detailed inquiry and provide correct information. In fact, in the sanctum sanctorum of the Pashupati temple complex, golden water was offered in 2021. At that time the then President Bidya Devi Bhandari performed Kshama Puja and offered golden water.

After the complaint of only 106 kg gold Jalhari in Pashupati Area Development Fund, the authority has increased the investigation. Jalhari has been linked to different parts of Pashupatinath. Since everyone had to be taken out and checked, the devotees were taken out and CCTV was also installed and checked.

KP Sharma Oli was the Prime Minister when the Golden Jalhari was hoisted in the Pashupatinath temple. In the beginning of 2021, Oli reached Pashupatinath with his wife Radhika Shakya and announced to surrender Jalhari by performing Sankalp Puja. In the same year, instead of silver, gold water jugs were installed.

For Swarna Jalhari, 103 kg 773 grams of gold was purchased from Nepal Rastra Bank for 80 crore one lakh 11 thousand Nepali rupees. According to Pashupati Vikas Nidhi, 3 per cent copper and 1 per cent silver have been mixed in gold. In the reply sent by the Pashupati Area Development Fund to the Supreme Court, there is mention of buying gold for the same amount.