Investigation of 15 facilities including adulteration and quantity at Patna’s petrol pumps from today, team of officers formed

In Patna urban area, checking of adulteration, correct measurement and necessary facilities will be done from Friday at the petrol pumps operated by different oil companies in Patna Sadar, Patna City and Danapur sub-divisions. Investigation will be done in Patna Sadar subdivision areas on Friday. For this, a team of five officers has been formed. The investigating officers will have to submit a report within 24 hours after the investigation with complete evidence, if any discrepancy is found.

DM issued order

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has issued an order regarding checking the necessary facilities, correct measurement and adulteration available at the work sites of petrol pumps operating in Patna urban area. After inspection in Patna Sadar subdivision, petrol pumps operating in Patna City subdivision will be inspected on July 15 and Danapur subdivision on July 17.

Three investigation teams of officials constituted

Three separate investigation teams of officials have been constituted to investigate the petrol pumps. Executive Magistrate Praveen Kumar Sinha, Retail Sales Manager IOCL Saket Sourav, Inspector Measurement and Weighing Amar Paswan, Supply Inspector Pradeep Hare Ram Verma and MVI Dilip Kumar will investigate the petrol pumps operating in Patna Sadar on Friday.

DCLR Patna City Praveen Kundan, Retail Sales Manager HPCL Naveen Kumar, MVI Gautam Kumar, Supply Inspector Bhupendra Kumar and Inspector Weighing Ravikant Santosh are included in the team for investigation on July 15 in Patna City subdivision.

On July 17, Additional Sub-Divisional Officer Harsh Priyadarshi, Retail Sales Manager BPCL Sumit Kumar, Supply Inspector Ehsan Karim, MVI Dilip Kumar and Inspector Weight-Weight Ajay Kumar Pal will investigate in Danapur subdivision area.

15 types of facilities will be investigated at petrol pumps

The officials have to check whether 15 types of facilities are available for the people at the petrol pumps. It will have stores, sale price, system for checking adulteration, measuring and weighing equipment, drinking water, lighting, radiator, air facility for vehicles, first aid box, generator, telephone, posh machine, women and men toilets and other facilities. are necessary.

One bridge each to be built in Bihar’s Saharsa, Purnia and Katihar, 437 crore approved for Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road

Patna Metropolitan Area Authority does not give permission to set up petrol pump retail outlet along the state highway

Here, on behalf of the Urban Development and Housing Department in the Bihar Legislature, Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjit told that permission to set up petrol pump retail outlet along the state highway is not given by the Patna Metropolitan Area Authority. In the light of the application received from the District Magistrate by the authority, the information regarding the land utilization is made available to the District Magistrate. The minister was replying to the short notice question of Maner MLA Bhai Virendra.

Power to give petrol pumps and retail outlets in Patna metropolitan area to DM: Kumar Sarvjit

Kumar Sarvjit told the House that about 183 such applications were received in the District Magistrate’s Office, which were examined. Against the investigation, 165 reports have been sent to the District Magistrate. He told that since it is a matter of the city. There are many places inside the city where commercial work is done, residential work is done. Where there is a lot of population and whether a petrol pump will be built there or not, whether gas godowns will be built or not, it is the power of the District Magistrate. Only the District Magistrate decides regarding the construction of petrol pump and retail outlet. The application that goes to the District Magistrate is examined and in the light of the investigation, if it is found correct that no population will be harmed by making a petrol pump here, then only NOC is given to it. He told that the petrol pumps which have already been established would have got permission only then they would have been established.

