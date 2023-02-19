Investigative Committee confirmed Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

The version that the special services of Ukraine organized a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was confirmed. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

“Currently, expert examinations are ongoing in the criminal case, including technical ones, based on material evidence found at the scene,” he said in an interview. TASS.

The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation noted that 12 people who are directly related to the commission of the terrorist act have already been identified. Among them are citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, eight of them are currently in custody, Bastrykin explained.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8 last year. The explosion caused the fire of seven fuel tanks of the railway train. In addition, two car spans of the bridge partially collapsed. Four people were killed in the incident.

The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attack on the Crimean bridge was directed against Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure. He added that it was organized by the special services of Ukraine.

At the same time, Bastrykin said that the FSB officers managed to identify suspects in organizing a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. In addition, the department initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorism”).