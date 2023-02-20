The investigation in the new regions of the Russian Federation is working on the issue of stopping the criminal prosecution of persons prosecuted by the Ukrainian regime for political reasons. About this on February 20 in an interview TASS said the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

“It is known that there have been facts when citizens living in these regions before they became part of Russia were prosecuted for political reasons for committing crimes under the criminal legislation of Ukraine,” the head of the department said.

According to him, the UK, in cooperation with other departments, is working on measures to annul the legal consequences of such decisions.

Bastrykin drew attention to the fact that, in cooperation with colleagues from other law enforcement agencies, the Investigative Committee has a lot of work to do to investigate crimes committed in new regions.

He also said that the department initiated 152 criminal cases about fakes about the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. Severe punishment for such crimes is due to their public danger, the head of the Investigative Committee emphasized.

In addition, almost 700 Ukrainian militants became defendants in criminal cases on the use of prohibited means and methods of war, Bastrykin specified. According to the head of the Investigative Committee, among the defendants there are 118 persons from among the commanders and leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 136 defendants have already been arrested in absentia.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.