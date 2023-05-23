Investment of black money in real estate will be curbed, RERA will investigate cash transactions

Ranchi, Vivek Chandra. Preparations have been made to curb the use of black money in the real estate business in Jharkhand. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will investigate the amount of cash used in the purchase and sale of flats or shops in multi-storey buildings. If black money is suspected or confirmed, RERA will inform the investigating agencies like ED and Income Tax. The Government of India has directed RERA to take action under the Guidelines for Reporting Entities (Real Estate Agents) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2022. The Urban Development Department has also been informed about this.

The use of black money in the real estate business is not a new thing. Hundreds of such cases have been caught across the country in the past decades. Black money is used in the purchase and sale of property in many different ways such as underestimating the price of the property to save tax, concealing the use of cash in purchase and sale, misrepresenting the cost of brokerage or agent. In this way, along with saving tax, the business of converting black money into white also goes on. In this, all the three buyer, seller and broker get profit. Because of this, black money has been pouring into the real estate business on a large scale.

Common people can also send such information to RERA

Jharkhand Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Jharera) President Ranjit Kumar Chowdhary says that RERA has been formed to protect the interests of consumers by making real estate work transparent. Instructions have been received from the Government of India under the Anti Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Combating Proliferation Financing Guidelines for Real Estate Agents, 2023. RERA will definitely work to stop the use of black money in real estate. Common people can also send such information to RERA at any time. Action will be taken as per the prescribed provisions.