iPhone in India: iPhone will be made in India from next year, all preparations almost complete

iPhone Made In India : Taiwan’s multinational electronics manufacturer Foxconn will start making iPhone in Bengaluru from April next year. For this, the Karnataka government will allot land to Foxconn by July, so that the company can set up a factory and other plants to make iPhones. 50,000 people will get jobs from this project. Foxconn will complete this project in three phases and once it is completed, the company will manufacture 20 million iPhones in India every year.

Foxconn, which manufactures for technology giant Apple, may start manufacturing iPhones by 2024 at its proposed Devanahalli plant near Bengaluru. Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that the government will hand over the necessary land to the company by July 1 this year. He said Foxconn plans to start manufacturing iPhones from the plant by 2024.

Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said this after a meeting with the company’s representatives. Company officials recently met him as part of a courtesy call. During this, State IT Minister Priyank Kharge was also present.

Patil said, 300 acres of land identified in ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) at Devanahalli will be handed over by July 1, 2023. Along with this, the government will provide electricity, road connectivity and other basic facilities along with water supply of 50 lakh liters per day. (with language input)

