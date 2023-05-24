ipl 2023 dwc notice to delhi police on shubman gill sister shahnil trolling case demands strict action rcb vs gt jst

DWC On Shubman Gill Sister Trolling Case: Delhi Women’s Commission Indian cricketer Shubman Gill Has taken a tough stand against those who troll, abuse, threaten to rape and kill K’s sister. Women’s Commission Has issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Wednesday demanding registration of an FIR against the trollers. Also, the commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit a detailed action taken report by May 26. In fact, in the last league match of IPL 2023, Shubman Gill played a brilliant century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the basis of Gill’s century, Gujarat Titans defeated RCB and were thrown out of the tournament. After which Shubman Gill’s sister Shahnil Gill was trolled a lot on social media.