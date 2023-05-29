IPL 2023 Final: Chennai or Gujarat who will become champion? Know here A to Z information related to the match

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: The title match of IPL 2023 is to be played today (May 29) between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. one side Mahendra Singh Dhoni K’s team will come down with the intention of winning its fifth title, on the other hand, Hardik Pandya would like to make his team the champion for the second time in a row. In such a situation, both the teams will go into this match with their best playing 11. So let’s know the possible playing 11 of both the teams in this match, all the information from pitch report to live streaming.

pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far, though it has also provided some help to the new bowlers. Here the first innings score in IPL is 168, while the average second innings score is 155. In the 6 matches played here during IPL 2023, the first batting and chasing teams have won 3-3 matches. Spinners can play an important role on this pitch.

head to head record

Chennai and Gujarat teams have come face to face four times in IPL history. In which Gujarat has won three matches while CSK has been able to win only one match. Chennai had defeated Gujarat in the qualifier match earlier this season. At the same time, it will be interesting to see whether Dhoni’s team will capture the title by defeating Gujarat in his own house or once again Gujarat’s team will become the champion.

weather condition

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of cloudy weather just before the match (5 and 6 pm), but the situation is expected to improve in the evening. The sky is expected to clear till 7 pm. There is no possibility of rain during the day, but there is a possibility of light rain in the evening. Please tell that an alert has been issued regarding heavy rains in Gujarat. In such a situation, the fans may once again feel disappointed.

When and where to watch live?

The final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Possible playing 11 of CSK vs GT match

Chennai Super Kings:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Mahish Tikshana, Mathisa Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

Gujarat Titans:Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Hardik Pandya (C), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

