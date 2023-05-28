IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni’s initial coach told why CSK will be the trophy of IPL 2023!

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League has reached its final stage. The final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is to be played on Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On one hand, the four-time champion team CSK will try to match Mumbai Indians by winning the fifth title. At the same time, Gujarat Titans, who were last year’s winners, will try to demolish Dhoni’s fort with the help of Gill, who is in great form. In such a situation, the team of Prabhat Khabar reached Dhoni’s first coach Chanchal Bhattacharya…

How will be the performance of CSK in the final of IPL?

Chanchal Bhattacharya told that Dhoni is a long race horse. He knows how to play cool under pressure too. This is also his biggest specialty. In the final match of IPL 2023, he will surely surprise you with his captaincy and game.

Gujarat Titans were last year’s winners, while CSK are four-time champions, but who has the upper hand this time?

He said, both the teams are strong, both are performing well. The match of collision is about to happen.

Gujarat’s win figures are also higher, and the kind of form Gill is in, he is taking out matches single-handedly, so what will be Dhoni’s strategy for him?

Chanchal Bhattacharya said, will not say about any player but in the playoff match you must have seen how he stopped Shubman Gill from performing. He knows very well how to bowl in front of whom.

What do you think, if Dhoni wins the toss, what will he choose first, batting or bowling?

My opinion is that by batting first they would like to score big. No matter how strong the team is, it plays under pressure while defending.

Don’t you think Dhoni should come before Jadeja or in 3rd down?

That, however, is decided by the team management beforehand. According to me, Dhoni knows very well when his team needs him. Accordingly, many times they have also been seen descending upwards. I would also like to say one thing in this that Dhoni mostly believes in getting his team to perform.

The way the discussions are going, do you think this will be Dhoni’s last match? How much cricket is left in him according to you?

There is a lot of cricket left, there is no doubt about it. I think he should at least play one more IPL.

Remember any such incident when Dhoni took such a decision after reaching the finals in the initial days, which completely turned the game in his favor?

This has happened many times. Talking about the match with South Africa, even the commentators were questioning Dhoni’s decision.

