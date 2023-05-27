ipl 2023 final gt vs csk match prediction gujarat titans or chennai super kings who will win the title jst

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: The wait for the final of IPL 2023 is over now. Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans have reached the final for the title match. Both the teams have performed amazingly this season. Chennai and Gujarat have played well in every department this season. On the one hand, Captain Cool has a clever mind and on the other, aggressive Pandya’s enthusiasm, it will be interesting to see who will win this title.

