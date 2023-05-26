IPL 2023 Final: IPL final shows different craze, fierce fighting for tickets, VIDEO VIRAL

IPL 2023 has reached the last stop. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s favorite team of fans in this Grand League Chennai Super Kings Has reached the finals. On the other hand, the team that wins the match between Gujarat and Mumbai will enter the final. However, even before the title clash, the craze for the final was seen on a different level among the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As soon as the sale of tickets for the final started, a huge crowd gathered in the stadium. Alam was that there was a fight between the fans for tickets. At the same time, the video of this fight is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

scramble for final ticket

Before the final of IPL, a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, there was a fight between the fans for the IPL final ticket. Please tell that the final match of IPL will be played in the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium. At the same time, it can be clearly seen in the video going viral on social media that there is a huge demand for tickets. At the same time, people are standing in long queues for the tickets for the title clash.

Qualifier 2 will be played between Gujarat and Mumbai

The second qualifier match of IPL will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Friday. On the one hand, the Gujarat team had to face defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Mumbai has defeated Lucknow in the Eliminator match. Qualifier 2 match is very important for both the teams. The team that wins this match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see that Dhoni will have a clash with Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai or Gujarat.