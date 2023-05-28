IPL 2023 Final Live Streaming: Title clash between Chennai and Gujarat; Know when, where and how to watch live

IPL 2023 Final GT vs CSK Live Streaming And Telecast : The biggest match of IPL 2023 i.e. final match (IPL 2023 Final) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT) will be played today, May 28, Sunday. This match will be played in the world’s largest stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium from 7:30 pm. While the Gujarat Titans under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya are on the field to defend their title, Chennai Super Kings under the captaincy of MS Dhoni would like to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time. Let us know when, where and how you will be able to watch this great match live.

GT vs CSK – Who Will WIN IPL 2023 Final?

For your information, let us tell you that this season of IPL started from March 31 and the first match of the league was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Earlier there was a clash between the two in Qualifier-1. During this, both the teams have faced victory and defeat in one match each. Now the final match is also being played between these two teams. It will be interesting to see which team wins in the finals.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Date, Time & Venue

When and where will the IPL 2023 final be played?

The final match of IPL 2023 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, May 28, Sunday, from 7:30 pm. The toss for this match will be at 7:00 pm.

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Live Telecast

How to watch IPL 2023 final live on TV?

The live telecast of the match played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be done on TV through Star Sports Network.

IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Live Streaming

How to watch IPL 2023 final live streaming for free?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match to be played between Chennai and Gujarat will be done for free through the Jio Cinema app and website.

GT vs CSK Head To Head

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

The teams of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other four times in the IPL so far. Of these, Gujarat has won 3 times and Chennai has won 1 time. While Gujarat has won the league matches, Chennai has won the playoff match.