IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni recorded his name as soon as he landed on the field, became the first cricketer to do so

ms dhoni on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Chennai Super Kings And during the final of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans, he has made a big record as soon as he enters the field. Dhoni is playing his 250th IPL match today. Dhoni has become the first cricketer to do so. In the final match, Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Dhoni touched the figure of 250 matches

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is second in the number of players playing the most IPL. Rohit has played 243 matches so far. When it comes to T20s, MS Dhoni is third behind Rohit and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik with 377 matches. MS Dhoni has become the player to play the most IPL finals. Dhoni is playing the final for the 11th time.

Dhoni became the first player to play in the final 11 times



Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the first player to play in IPL finals maximum 11 times. CSK has reached the final for the 10th time. Dhoni once reached the final with his other team Rising Pune Supergiants. Suresh Raina is at number two, Ambati Rayudu at number three and Ravindra Jadeja at number four. All these players have played finals 8 times so far.

Dhoni also has the record of playing in the most IPL playoffs.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played in the IPL playoffs the most 28 times so far. Suresh Raina is at number two. Raina has played in the IPL playoffs 24 times. Ravindra Jadeja is at number three after Raina, who has played in the playoffs 23 times. Ambati Rayudu is also joint third with Jadeja with 23 matches.