IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni will create history as soon as he enters the title match, this special record will be recorded in the name of Mahi

MS Dhoni IPL 2023: The final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played today (May 28) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will create history as soon as he steps on the field for the final match of IPL 2023. Through this match, Dhoni will make a big record in his name.

Dhoni will play his 250th IPL match through this title match. Dhoni will become the first player to reach this figure in IPL.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings managed to make it to the IPL finals for the 10th time and are eager to win their fifth title.

The Chennai team has played the final 9 times in the IPL under the captaincy of Dhoni, in which the team has won the title by winning 4 and lost 5 title matches.

If Chennai wins this match, then the team will equal Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the most 5 titles. Chennai has so far won four trophies.

Please tell that Dhoni has played 249 matches since the first season of IPL i.e. 2008. Batting in 217 innings of these matches, Dhoni scored 5082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96.

During this, 24 half-centuries have come out of his bat. Apart from Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has played for Rising Pune Super Giants in IPL.

Dhoni has also been seen in excellent form as a batsman this season. He has scored 104 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 185.71.

In this, his high score has been 32 not out. During this, 10 sixes have been seen from his bat. Now it will be interesting to see what wonder Dhoni does in the final match.