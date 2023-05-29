IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill won Orange Cup, Shami captured Purple Cup

IPL 2023 Final: Indian cricketers dominated in IPL 2023. In the thrilling final of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. However, in this entire season, the Indian players came out with a lot of colors. Even after losing the final, the performance of the players of Gujarat Titans was excellent throughout the season. Orange Cup and Purple Cup were captured by the players of Gujarat. While Shubman Gill won the Orange Cup, the Purple Cup was named after Mohammed Shami.

Shubman Gill captures Orange Cup

If we talk about Orange Cup, then Shubman Gill scored a total of 890 runs in 17 matches. At the same time, in second place was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis, who scored 730 runs in 14 matches. At the same time, Devon Conway, the opener of the champion team, finished third. 672 runs scored.

Mohammed Shami captures the Orange Cup

At the same time, the Purple Cup was also occupied by Gujarat bowler Mohammed Shami. At the same time, Gujarat Titans bowlers Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma remained in the second and third place. Rashid Khan took 27 wickets and Mohit Sharma took 25 wickets.